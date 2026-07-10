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Temple Priest Killed in Ishikawa, Son Arrested After Confessing at Convenience Store

Jul 10, 2026 | News On Japan

Ishikawa - A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly stabbing his father, a temple priest in his 70s, to death at their home in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, on July 8, before going to a convenience store and telling a clerk, "I stabbed my father."

The killing took place in a quiet residential neighborhood at a temple in Nanao. At around 2 p.m. on July 8, the man in his 70s was found with a stab wound to the chest inside a residence connected to the temple. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The victim was the temple's chief priest. Police arrested his son, Shuuji Nagasawa, 30, on suspicion of murder.

After the alleged attack, Nagasawa went to a convenience store, where he told an employee that he had stabbed his father.

A neighbor who knew the father and son said the news came as a shock. "I'm surprised. I never imagined something like this would happen," the neighbor said. "He used to come with the priest as a volunteer to cut trees and mow grass. Nagasawa seemed like a pleasant young man."

Nagasawa has admitted to the allegation, telling investigators there is no mistake that he stabbed his father to death.

According to police, the father and son had been living together, and there had been no previous reports of trouble involving them.

Police are carefully investigating the motive and other details of the incident.

Source: FNN

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