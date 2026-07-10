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Brutal Heat to Grip Japan as Heatstroke Risk Climbs

Jul 10, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan is expected to remain under intense summer heat through next week as the Pacific high-pressure system continues to dominate the country, bringing widespread temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius and increasing the risk of heatstroke.

Many areas will continue to experience midsummer days with highs of at least 30 degrees, while inland regions are forecast to see extremely hot days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees. High humidity will further increase the risk of heat-related illness, prompting authorities to urge people to stay hydrated, replenish salt, take frequent breaks, and take other precautions against heatstroke.

The weather pattern is expected to shift the seasonal rain front farther north, allowing warm, humid air from the south to spread into northern Japan. Western and eastern Japan will remain largely under the influence of the Pacific high-pressure system, bringing many sunny days, particularly in western Japan.

Northern and eastern Japan are expected to see more frequent rainfall from Sunday through Monday, but sunshine is forecast to return to more areas of eastern Japan around the middle of next week, allowing temperatures to climb again under strong midsummer sunshine.

Western Japan will experience some of the highest temperatures. Osaka is forecast to record highs of 35 to 36 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday next week, while Fukuoka is expected to reach 37 degrees on Saturday and 36 degrees on Sunday before remaining around 35 degrees on subsequent days.

The combination of high daytime temperatures, elevated humidity, and warm overnight lows will increase the danger of heatstroke not only during the day but also at night.

In central and eastern Japan, Nagoya is expected to follow a similar pattern, with a risk of consecutive days above 35 degrees next week. Tokyo may see slightly lower temperatures on Sunday and Monday because of increased cloud cover, but the severe heat is forecast to return afterward, with more tropical nights during which temperatures remain above 25 degrees.

Northern Japan is also expected to experience unusually high temperatures. Sapporo is forecast to exceed 30 degrees on several days next week, highlighting that the heat will extend well beyond the country's usual hottest regions.

Forecasters expect above-normal temperatures to continue across much of Japan over the coming week and are urging people nationwide to remain vigilant and maintain thorough heatstroke precautions.

Source: ウェザーニュース

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