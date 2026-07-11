Three Men Arrested After Masks and Crowbars Found in Parking Lot

TOKYO - Three men have been arrested on suspicion of preparing to rob a home in Saitama City after police found new face masks and crowbars hidden in shrubbery at a coin-operated parking lot.

The suspects include 26-year-old Daiki Suzuki, who was arrested along with two other men.

The investigation began when a passerby contacted police after noticing what appeared to be masks left at the parking lot.

Responding officers found three new full-face masks, crowbars and other items concealed in the bushes.

Suzuki and the other suspects had been questioned by police two days before the items were discovered. A subsequent investigation found that they had purchased the masks and other equipment, leading to their arrests.

According to police, a home about 3.5 kilometers from where the items were found has been targeted in four burglary and related incidents since February 2026.

Investigators believe the three suspects were also planning to target the same property.

Police suspect the case may involve a loosely organized criminal group known as tokuryu, but they have not determined why the home was repeatedly targeted.

Source: FNN