Europe Looks to Japan’s Kei Cars as EU Moves to Promote Small EVs

TOKYO, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - The European Union has announced plans to introduce a new vehicle category, known as “M1E,” aimed at accelerating the spread of affordable electric vehicles, drawing inspiration from Japan’s kei car standards, with discussions set to begin soon with EU member states and the European Parliament to finalize the details.

Even before the framework is formally adopted, momentum for compact EVs is already building across Europe, with automakers showcasing a range of small electric models at the Brussels Motor Show held in January 2026, raising the question of whether the new standards could become a tailwind for Japanese manufacturers that already sell kei-sized EVs.

Arriving at the Brussels Motor Show, one of the first things that stands out amid the crowds is the prominence of compact EVs on display, including a model called “Topolino,” named after the Italian word for “little mouse,” evoking the feel of driving a kei truck-sized vehicle. From a Japanese perspective, such vehicles could offer a competitive advantage.

This report brings together behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from a segment aired on TV Tokyo’s World Business Satellite on January 12, with commentary from TV Tokyo’s London bureau correspondent Tachibana, who explains recent developments in Europe’s auto industry.

The first key point is the EU’s new framework itself, symbolized by the letter “K,” referring to kei cars, as the EU moves to create the M1E category to encourage the uptake of affordable electric vehicles, modeled in part on Japan’s uniquely defined kei car system, with consultations underway to determine the final specifications.

Kei cars were developed in Japan in 1949 to suit narrow roads and urban conditions, with regulations limiting vehicle length to 3.4 meters and engine displacement to 660cc, and their lighter weight contributes to better fuel efficiency, tax advantages, and lower ownership costs compared with standard passenger cars.

While the EU framework has not yet been finalized, demand for compact EVs is already accelerating across Europe, prompting a closer look at how this trend is playing out on the ground, particularly at the Brussels Motor Show, which serves as the second focus of this report.

Held about 20 minutes by car from central Brussels, the motor show is notable for opening to the general public shortly after press hours end, emphasizing vehicles that are already available for purchase rather than future concept cars. The event ran from January 9 through January 18 and attracted around 350,000 visitors, many of them families.

With the Geneva Motor Show discontinued in 2024, the Brussels event has become the only motor show in Europe held annually, and compact EVs were visible throughout the venue. Among them was Renault’s newly unveiled Twingo E-Tech, shown to the general public for the first time, which, while appearing compact, offers more interior space than expected and a wide field of vision from the driver’s seat.

The model measures about 4 meters in length and is priced from 19,500 euros, or roughly 3.6 million yen, positioning it as a mass-market vehicle. Although slightly larger than Japan’s kei cars, the EU’s proposed compact EV framework is reportedly considering a maximum length of 4.2 meters, with the possibility of subsidies and relaxed regulations further lowering purchase costs.

Visitors cited price and safety as key considerations, as EU safety requirements, including mandatory collision-prevention systems, have led to heavier and larger vehicles, creating challenges in Europe’s historic cities, where narrow, cobblestone streets remain common and large vehicles are often impractical.

Interviews with attendees suggested strong demand for smaller vehicles, supporting the view that the EU’s new EV framework is catching up with an already existing market need rather than creating one from scratch.

Other compact EVs on display included a two-seat model developed by a Swiss manufacturer, notable for its front-opening door design, allowing occupants to enter from the front of the vehicle. Known as the Microlino, it measures about 2.5 meters in length, has been produced and sold since 2022, reaches a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, and offers air-conditioned models priced at around 18,000 Swiss francs, or roughly 3.6 million yen, with ample rear storage for daily shopping.

Although developed by a Swiss company, the Microlino is produced in northern Italy, home to Fiat, a brand long associated with small cars. Fiat has revived its historic Topolino model, first launched in 1936 as a small gasoline car, reintroducing it as a compact EV with dimensions similar to the Swiss model.

These ultra-compact EVs, along with France’s Ami, fall under a different regulatory category, meaning their safety standards and treatment may differ from those under the proposed M1E framework.

One reason the EU is pushing to accelerate small EV adoption is that overall EV penetration has lagged behind expectations, leading the bloc in December to withdraw its planned 2035 ban on gasoline-engine vehicles, marking a significant policy shift for a region that has long positioned itself as a global leader in environmental regulation.

The move also reflects efforts to boost competitiveness against Chinese EV makers such as BYD, while the final focus of the report turns to whether Japan stands to benefit.

Although the EU framework applies only to EVs, Japan already sells kei-sized electric models, including Honda’s N-VAN EV and Nissan’s Sakura. According to Fukao Sanshiro, executive fellow at Itochu Research Institute, the changes could work in Japan’s favor, as Japanese automakers have historically built their global success around compact and subcompact vehicles rather than mid-sized models dominant in the United States and China.

Fukao noted that Europe, like Japan, consists of many cities with narrow roads and dense urban layouts, particularly in countries such as Switzerland, France, and Italy, where large vehicles are less practical, making Japanese expertise in compact vehicles especially relevant.

However, he cautioned that not all Japanese automakers would benefit equally, with the greatest advantages likely accruing to those with production bases in Europe, such as Suzuki in Hungary and Toyota, which has announced plans to begin EV production in the Czech Republic around 2028. Nissan’s largest European plant remains in Sunderland in the United Kingdom, though Brexit poses additional hurdles.

Exporting kei EVs directly from Japan is considered unlikely due to transportation costs, which weigh more heavily on smaller vehicles, but Japan’s experience in safety-focused compact vehicle design could play a role in shaping future EU regulations through joint rule-making.

As an aside, the report notes that around the same time the EU discussion emerged, US President Donald Trump, during a visit to Japan, described small Japanese cars as “very small and cute” on social media and expressed support for easing regulations to allow ultra-compact vehicle production in the United States.

With Brussels often seen as the center of global rule-making, a phenomenon known as the “Brussels effect,” how closely the EU’s new framework ultimately reflects Japan’s kei car standards will remain an issue to watch, Tachibana concluded from London.

