Mito Residents Report Moldy Smell in Tap Water as River Levels Fall

MITO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - A dry weather advisory has been in effect in central Tokyo for 14 consecutive days, and as of February 2nd, no significant rainfall had fallen for a full month since January 2nd.

Residents on the streets described the impact of the dryness on daily life, saying, "My child’s hands are getting cracked and painful," "My hands are so dry I can’t even open plastic packaging," and "My baby’s cheeks turn red, so we keep applying moisturizer."

The exceptionally low rainfall, described as a once-in-30-years event, is now affecting tap water quality as well.

The reporting team visited a home in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, where residents poured a glass of tap water they usually drink. At first glance, it appeared normal, but the city has been flooded with complaints about tap water.

Since the start of 2026, around 40 inquiries have been received by the city, with residents reporting that "the tap water has smelled strange since the New Year" and that it has a "musty or earthy, almost inky odor."

The cause is the prolonged absence of rain, which has now stretched for more than a month. At the Naka River, the water source for Mito, water levels have fallen so low that the riverbed is exposed in places.

Mito recorded a total of 0.0 millimeters of rainfall in January, marking an abnormal situation not seen in 84 years, with no substantial rain falling since the start of 2026.

Footage from river cameras installed along the Naka River shows a clear reduction in water flow, with the river narrowing significantly.

According to information posted on the city’s website, when river water levels drop, a type of phytoplankton can form on the riverbed and release substances that cause musty odors. While the city says the tap water remains safe to drink, residents have voiced concern, saying, "It’s worrying because we use it for bathing and washing dishes," and "Even when I make barley tea, the smell remains. It smells moldy and I don’t want to drink it."

The unusual changes in water quality caused by the lack of rain are not limited to Mito. In Hitachinaka, which also draws water from the Naka River, similar musty odors in tap water have been reported.

The reporting team visited the Kamitsubo Water Treatment Plant in Hitachinaka, where officials said they are taking measures to remove the odor. To eliminate the compounds responsible for the musty smell, the amount of activated carbon being added has been increased, strengthening the purification process.

When the current river water was gently warmed and smelled, a strong musty odor linked to drought conditions was noticeable. After activated carbon treatment, a staff member who drank the water said it tasted like "the familiar tap water we’re used to."

The record low rainfall, described as a once-in-30-years event, is affecting wide areas of the country, with drought conditions worsening across much of the Pacific side of Japan from Kanto to Kyushu, where little to no meaningful rain has fallen since the start of the year.

In Shizuoka City, which also recorded 0.0 millimeters of rainfall in January, sections of the Abe River have dried up entirely, creating gaps where the flow has stopped. At the Aono Daishi Dam, which supplies water to Minamiizu Town in Shizuoka Prefecture, the dam floor is faintly visible, with surrounding rock surfaces fully exposed and some areas dried and cracked.

Although a small amount of water remains, the reservoir’s effective storage for tap water and agricultural use has fallen to 0 percent. However, because there is a river downstream of the dam, officials say water intake restrictions are not immediately necessary.

In Kochi Prefecture, water levels at the Owataridam in Niyodogawa Town have also dropped significantly.

Japan continues to experience extreme weather, with record-breaking snowfall along the Sea of Japan coast, while forecasts suggest snow flurries may fall in central Tokyo on the night of February 2nd, though not enough to ease the water shortage.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, little substantial rainfall is expected for about the next month, raising concerns that the impact on daily life will continue.

