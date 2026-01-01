News On Japan
Society

Two SDF Personnel Dismissed for Cannabis Use

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Two Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members stationed at the Yao Garrison were dismissed from service after being found to have used cannabis, with the case coming to light after a colleague raised concerns and reported the matter to a superior.

According to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Yao Garrison, the two service members, both 21-year-old privates first class assigned to the Central Air Defense Force Aviation Unit, used cannabis on multiple occasions between around November 2023 and around April 2024, leading to their disciplinary dismissal.

A colleague who suspected the two of using cannabis reported the matter to a superior, and an internal investigation later confirmed that both admitted to the drug use, prompting the unit to notify the police.

The commander of the Central Air Defense Force Aviation Unit said, "I deeply regret that members of the Self-Defense Forces, who are expected to uphold discipline, have caused such an incident, and we will take all possible measures to prevent a recurrence."

Source: KTV NEWS

