Police Chase Ends in Dramatic Arrest as Suspect Tries to Escape on Foot

OKINAWA, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - A man wanted by police was arrested in Motobu, Okinawa Prefecture, after fleeing his vehicle and attempting to escape on foot, prompting a dramatic chase involving four officers that ended with his capture on suspicion of selling stolen tools worth about 100,000 yen.

The man was seen being restrained on the ground by police officers and was later confirmed to be an individual authorities had been searching for.

According to police, a patrol car began pursuing the man while he was driving, after which he exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The suspect ran into the opposite lane of traffic, prompting four police officers to give chase before subduing him near the central median.

A witness who was traveling in the area described the scene as frightening and chaotic, saying it felt like something out of a drama, adding that being caught at the scene was shocking and confusing, with patrol cars arriving one after another and no clear sense of where it was safe to stop.

Police arrested the suspect, a 40-year-old construction worker, on suspicion of selling five tools for about 100,000 yen while knowing the items had been stolen.

