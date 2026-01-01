Nara Targets Wealthy Travelers With Luxury Lodging on Former Todaiji Grounds

NARA, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - A new wave of high-end hotel development in Nara is accelerating as Kintetsu Miyako Hotels announced plans to open a luxury accommodation facility on former grounds of Todaiji Temple, aiming for an autumn 2028 launch.

In the ancient capital of Nara, a series of new luxury hotel openings is now underway. Hoshino Resorts is set to open “Hoshinoya Nara Prison” in June this year, transforming a former juvenile prison into upscale suites while preserving the Meiji-era architecture of the old Nara Prison. Meanwhile, JR Tokai plans to open “Hotel Nene Nara” near Kintetsu Nara Station in partnership with U.S.-based hotel giant Hyatt, targeting a launch within fiscal 2030.

Another new accommodation project has now been revealed, with its location set on a section of the former Todaiji temple precincts adjacent to Nara Park. According to Takuya Sudani of Kintetsu Miyako Hotels, the entire planned site lies close to the road but offers a remarkably quiet and appealing environment once inside.

On February 4th, Kintetsu Miyako Hotels announced it would develop a luxury lodging facility on roughly 12,000 square meters of land owned by Todaiji Temple. The plan calls for landscaping a garden and arranging low-rise buildings around it in a dispersed layout, designed with careful consideration for cultural assets and historic sites.

The facility will also include a tea room and restaurant, with around 25 guest rooms in total, and is scheduled to open in the autumn of 2028. Sudani said the aim is to create a “small luxury” property with a limited number of rooms, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxed stay in an exclusive and spacious setting.

The company decided to proceed with the project due to growing attention on the surrounding area, including an increase in nearby hotel developments and rising inbound tourism. While specific room rates have not yet been disclosed, a representative indicated that pricing is expected to exceed that of surrounding facilities.

As high-end accommodation development advances across Nara, the city appears to be shifting from a destination for day trips to one where visitors stay overnight, positioning itself to capture new opportunities in luxury tourism.

