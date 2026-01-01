LDP Wins Overwhelming Victory in Lower House Election

TOKYO, Feb 09 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive mandate after dissolving the Diet and calling a snap Lower House election, with ballots counted on the evening of the 8th confirming an overwhelming victory for the Liberal Democratic Party that ensured a single-party majority and firmly established the administration’s governing base.

The result marked what broadcasters described as a historic landslide, with the LDP alone winning more than half of all seats in the House of Representatives, allowing Takaichi to continue governing without reliance on coalition partners.

When combined with seats held by the Japan Innovation Party, the ruling bloc surpassed the two-thirds threshold in the chamber, giving it the numbers needed to initiate constitutional revisions and override Upper House opposition if required.

Takaichi said following the election that there would be no major changes to cabinet appointments, signaling continuity in policy direction and leadership as her administration moves into its next phase with a strengthened parliamentary position.

Source: Kyodo