News On Japan
Politics

LDP Wins Overwhelming Victory in Lower House Election

TOKYO, Feb 09 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive mandate after dissolving the Diet and calling a snap Lower House election, with ballots counted on the evening of the 8th confirming an overwhelming victory for the Liberal Democratic Party that ensured a single-party majority and firmly established the administration’s governing base.

The result marked what broadcasters described as a historic landslide, with the LDP alone winning more than half of all seats in the House of Representatives, allowing Takaichi to continue governing without reliance on coalition partners.

When combined with seats held by the Japan Innovation Party, the ruling bloc surpassed the two-thirds threshold in the chamber, giving it the numbers needed to initiate constitutional revisions and override Upper House opposition if required.

Takaichi said following the election that there would be no major changes to cabinet appointments, signaling continuity in policy direction and leadership as her administration moves into its next phase with a strengthened parliamentary position.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

LDP Wins Overwhelming Victory in Lower House Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive mandate after dissolving the Diet and calling a snap Lower House election, with ballots counted on the evening of the 8th confirming an overwhelming victory for the Liberal Democratic Party that ensured a single-party majority and firmly established the administration’s governing base.

British Museum’s Samurai Exhibition Explained by Curator

Rosina Buckland, curator of the Japanese collections at the British Museum, has offered a Japanese-language tour of the museum’s Samurai exhibition in London, highlighting the diverse history and cultural legacy of Japan’s warrior class beyond its popular image as fighters alone.

Japan's Farmers Sound Alarm Over Failing Crops and Shrinking Dams

A prolonged spell of dry weather has led to water shortages and even a “red river” in parts of Japan, with farmers and public facilities sounding alarms as reservoirs shrink and temperatures climb in the Kanto region.

Sea Lions Invade Remote Hokkaido Island

About 3,000 Steller sea lions have appeared on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, marking the largest number for this time of year and adding to fishing losses estimated to exceed 1 billion yen.

Japan's Snow Deaths Hit 38

The death toll from heavy snowfall across Japan reached 38 as of February 5th, with rising temperatures that day increasing the risk of falling snow in hard-hit regions, while forecasters warned on February 6th that the strongest cold air mass of the season is now moving in, bringing the threat of rapidly increasing snowfall and possible snow even in Tokyo over the weekend.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Immigration Debate Takes Center Stage in Japan's Lower House Election

With three days remaining until voting and ballot counting in the Lower House election, Saitama’s 2nd district centered on Kawaguchi City has drawn national attention as a frontline in Japan’s foreign resident policy debate, where multiple candidates are calling for stricter controls.

Election Highlights Local Childcare Policy

At a daycare center in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, where the proportion of foreign residents is particularly high, more than 30% of enrolled children hold foreign nationality, and foreign staff have become an indispensable part of daily operations, even as the question of how Japan should accept foreign residents has emerged as one of the key issues in the Lower House election.

Japan Divided Over Tighter Residency Controls as Foreign Workforce Swells

Foreign workers are now indispensable across Japan, from convenience stores and agriculture to nursing care, and with the House of Representatives election approaching, political parties are sharpening their positions on how the country should manage its rapidly growing foreign population.

China Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Japan During Lunar New Year Holidays

China’s Foreign Ministry has urged Chinese citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday period, citing a rise in crimes targeting Chinese nationals and a series of earthquakes in parts of the country.

Japan Moves to Tighten Citizenship Rules

The government on January 23rd compiled a comprehensive set of measures after holding a ministerial meeting on foreign resident policy, stressing the need for “orderly coexistence.”

Seven Party Leaders Face Off On Live TV

With the House of Representatives election officially kicking off on January 27, seven party leaders appeared on Fuji TV’s “Sunday Report THE PRIME” to debate how quickly they could deliver the consumption tax cuts many are promising as a response to rising prices, along with the rationale for the snap dissolution and Japan’s security policy as tensions with China persist.

Japan Heads Into Snap Election

The Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting on January 23rd to dissolve the House of Representatives, with the Lower House set to be formally dissolved at a plenary session later in the day, effectively launching the election campaign.

Russian Strategic Bomber Flies Over Sea of Japan for More Than 11 Hours

Russia’s Defense Ministry said a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over international waters in the Sea of Japan, in what appears to be a move aimed at pressuring Japan.