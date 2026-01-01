News On Japan
Chinese Suspect Arrested Over Lamborghini Hit-and-Run

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - A 41-year-old Chinese man arrested on suspicion of crashing a Lamborghini into a police patrol car and fleeing the scene is believed to have been driving at a speed far exceeding the legal limit, investigators said.

Liu Changran was referred to prosecutors on February 8th over allegations that he rammed his Lamborghini into a patrol car handling an accident on the Tsukiji Ohashi Bridge in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward, where snow had accumulated, seriously injuring two police officers before escaping the scene.

Subsequent reporting indicates that Liu was likely driving well above the posted speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour at the time of the crash.

During questioning, Liu is said to have told investigators that he left the scene because he was injured and was heading to a hospital.

Source: FNN

