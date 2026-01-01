Chinese Media Reports Travel to Japan Down 54%

BEIJING, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - China’s week-long Lunar New Year holiday began on February 15th, marking the start of the longest Spring Festival break on record at nine days.

Families gathered at festival stalls across Beijing on the first day of the holiday, lining up at booths selling lucky charms and intricately crafted animal-shaped candy.

Railway stations were also crowded on February 15th, with travelers heading to their hometowns or taking domestic trips with family members during the peak holiday period.

Chinese media reported that travel to Japan fell 54% compared with 2025.

The Chinese government is offering subsidies for shopping and travel in an effort to stimulate consumption, which has remained sluggish.