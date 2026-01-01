News On Japan
Naruto Strait Whirlpool Opening Marks Start Of Spring

HYOGO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - A ceremonial “whirlpool opening” was held in the Naruto Strait on February 15th, between Naruto City in Tokushima Prefecture and Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, marking the start of the spring tourism season, with massive whirlpools forming beneath the Onaruto Bridge that spans the strait.

The Naruto whirlpools are at their most impressive during spring and autumn when tidal differences are greatest, particularly during spring tides, with some vortices reaching diameters of around 20 to 30 meters.

Source: Kyodo

