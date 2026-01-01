Fire Breaks Out in Busy District Near Osaka Station

OSAKA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out in a busy entertainment district near JR Osaka Station in Osaka’s Kita Ward at around 7:30 p.m. on February 18th, leaving a yakitori restaurant employee with minor burns.

According to Osaka Prefectural Police, an emergency call reporting that a kitchen was on fire was made by a restaurant worker, and the blaze originated from a yakitori restaurant located in a three-story building. A male employee in his 50s suffered burns to his arm but sustained only minor injuries. Police and firefighters are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

At the time of the fire, five people including employees and customers were inside the restaurant, but all evacuated safely. The restaurant’s owner told police that an employee may have forgotten to turn off a stove flame. Authorities believe the fire may have spread to an adjacent building.

Source: Kyodo