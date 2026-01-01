Six Hospitalized in Scramble for Sacred Sticks

Okayama, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Three men were left unconscious and in critical condition after a violent scramble for sacred wooden sticks during the Saidaiji Eyo naked festival in Okayama Prefecture on February 22nd, with a total of six participants transported to hospital.

The Saidaiji Eyo is a traditional festival in which nearly naked men clad only in loincloths compete fiercely to seize a pair of wooden sticks known as shingi, or sacred sticks, believed to bring good fortune to those who obtain them.

At around 10 p.m., when the sacred sticks were thrown into the crowd, steam rose into the cold night air as the mass of bare-chested men surged forward, colliding violently in a frenzied contest to claim the objects.

Within minutes of the start, movements emerged from within the tightly packed crowd signaling distress, prompting firefighters and volunteer emergency personnel who had been on standby to rush in, creating a scene of confusion.

According to fire authorities, six men were taken to hospital, three of whom remain unconscious and in critical condition. Police are investigating the circumstances under which the men were injured.

The Saidaiji Eyo is known as a rare and unusual festival that has continued for more than 500 years and is designated as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property of Japan.

Source: TBS