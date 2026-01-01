Japan’s Emperor Marks 66th Birthday

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito turned 66 on February 23rd, marking the occasion with a press conference in which he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed his heartfelt concern for people affected by natural disasters.

The Emperor, who reached his 66th birthday on February 22nd, spoke at a press conference held beforehand in the Ishibashi-no-Ma hall of the Imperial Palace, noting that this year marks 15 years since the Great East Japan Earthquake and 10 years since the Kumamoto Earthquake, and said, "The impact of disasters differs for each person and carries a weight that cannot be measured simply by the passage of time. I would like to continue keeping those in disaster-hit areas in my thoughts."

Ahead of his birthday, the Emperor addressed reporters, speaking about his thoughts for communities still recovering from recent calamities and reiterating his hope that reconstruction efforts will continue steadily. He conveyed his deep sympathy for those who have suffered damage and loss, noting the importance of standing close to the people during difficult times.

The full, unedited video of the press conference has been released, offering a comprehensive account of the Emperor’s remarks as he commemorates his 66th birthday.

Source: TBS