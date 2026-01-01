News On Japan
Big Mac Climbs To 500 Yen

TOKYO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - McDonald’s, which opened in Japan in 1971 and has long counted the Big Mac among its signature products, saw the burger’s price rise from 280 yen in 2008 to 480 yen before increasing further to 500 yen on February 25th, nearly doubling over the past two decades.

Approximately 60 percent of items were subject to price increases of between 10 yen and 50 yen at standard locations. The Double Cheeseburger rose by 30 yen to 480 yen, while a small order of fries increased from 200 yen to 220 yen.

Some staple items, including the Teriyaki McBurger, remained unchanged in price.

A teenager who eats at the chain about three times a month said the increase was unavoidable given current economic conditions. A customer in their 20s said eating at McDonald’s once a week still provided greater satisfaction than buying a meal from a convenience store. Meanwhile, a person in their 30s who enjoys the chain’s hamburgers said they might need to cut back to once a month, adding that at the new prices, other chains could offer cheaper and more satisfying alternatives.

The price hike marked the first since March last year. McDonald’s Japan explained that the revision reflected rising costs for raw materials, labor and energy.

Source: TBS

