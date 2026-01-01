News On Japan
Society

Elderly Living Alone Targeted in High-Price Condo Scam

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - A real estate executive with alleged ties to an organized crime group was arrested on suspicion of defrauding elderly victims by selling apartments at several times their market value and extracting large sums of cash, in a case that authorities say caused total losses exceeding 700 million yen.

A man walked out of a police station with his head lowered as he left custody. The suspect is Kanichi Ishii, 42, representative of a real estate company and a senior member of a Sumiyoshi-kai–affiliated crime group.

Ishii is suspected of conspiring with seven others to sell apartments to elderly victims at prices several times above market value and defrauding them of cash. Police believe total damages in the case exceed 700 million yen.

Investigators say the group targeted elderly people living alone or suffering from dementia and is believed to have obtained lists containing tens of thousands of elderly individuals.

The alleged crimes took place in 2023. Ishii and his associates are suspected of convincing an 85-year-old man that he could earn stable rental income through property investment and persuading him that two properties he had purchased for 2.6 million yen and 3 million yen were each worth 20 million yen, ultimately defrauding him of 40 million yen.

Including the incident leading to the arrests, the group is believed to have defrauded nearly 40 elderly victims of more than 700 million yen in total.

Interviews with relatives of an elderly woman who said she suffered similar damage from Kotobuki Real Estate, the company headed by Ishii, revealed the details of the scheme.

A relative of the victim said the woman lost 10 million yen on the first day and 6 million yen on the second day, for a total loss of 16 million yen.

According to the family, the woman was in her 80s at the time, lived alone and had been diagnosed with dementia.

The relative said, “When I went to help at her house, she asked me, ‘What do you think about apartment investment?’ I never expected her to bring that up, so I told her, ‘Absolutely don’t do that.’”

The following week, the fraud came to light when the woman showed her bankbook, revealing that large sums of money had been transferred online to the suspects’ real estate company.

The relative said all of the woman’s insurance policies and investment funds had been canceled and the surrender proceeds deposited into her account, only for 10 million yen to be withdrawn the next day through internet banking.

According to the family, members of the group initially approached the woman by posing as door-to-door salespeople.

The relative said the interaction began when one of the suspects said, “It’s been a while. When I visited your home before, work wasn’t going well,” to which the woman responded with encouragement. Police later said the exchange matched scripts found in a fraud manual.

After gaining her trust, the suspects allegedly proceeded with property sale contracts and had the woman open an online bank account that could be managed entirely through a smartphone, ultimately defrauding her of 16 million yen.

The relative urged caution, saying elderly people should not allow strangers into their homes, should avoid signing documents or using personal seals without family present, and should discuss financial matters openly within families.

The Metropolitan Police Department believes the suspects checked victims’ financial situations before carrying out the crimes and is continuing to investigate possible additional offenses.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Antitrust Watchdog Raids Microsoft

The Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted an on-site inspection of Microsoft’s Japanese subsidiary on suspicion of violating the Antimonopoly Act by potentially restricting the use of rival services.

What Are the Most Desirable Places to Live in Greater Tokyo?

Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture has surged in the latest ranking of the most desirable places to live in the Greater Tokyo area, announced on February 25th, reflecting growing demand for well-connected commuter cities offering relatively affordable housing and convenient urban amenities.

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

Big Mac Climbs To 500 Yen

McDonald’s, which opened in Japan in 1971 and has long counted the Big Mac among its signature products, saw the burger’s price rise from 280 yen in 2008 to 480 yen before increasing further to 500 yen on February 25th, nearly doubling over the past two decades.

Which Prefecture Leads Japan in Karaoke Scores?

A ranking of Japan’s most skilled singing prefectures has placed Aomori at No.1 for the second consecutive year, prompting fresh curiosity over why residents there tend to score highly in karaoke assessments, according to a survey conducted by N-Sta.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Hawk Destroys Drone But Leaves Stunning Footage

A drone capturing aerial footage of a waterfall in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture, suddenly plunged from the sky after being attacked by a hawk, destroying equipment worth around 100,000 yen but leaving the operator with what he described as 'the best footage.'

Elderly Living Alone Targeted in High-Price Condo Scam

A real estate executive with alleged ties to an organized crime group was arrested on suspicion of defrauding elderly victims by selling apartments at several times their market value and extracting large sums of cash, in a case that authorities say caused total losses exceeding 700 million yen.

Which Prefecture Leads Japan in Karaoke Scores?

A ranking of Japan’s most skilled singing prefectures has placed Aomori at No.1 for the second consecutive year, prompting fresh curiosity over why residents there tend to score highly in karaoke assessments, according to a survey conducted by N-Sta.

Aichi Ranks Worst in Japan for Car Theft

Aichi Prefecture recorded the highest number of car thefts nationwide in 2025, with more than 1,000 cases as thefts continue to rise in recent years, and Land Cruisers account for 40 percent of the vehicles targeted, prompting authorities to warn that multiple layers of security are essential to deter increasingly sophisticated methods.

Twenty Rescued After Tokyo Skytree Elevator Stops

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward made an emergency stop on February 22nd, trapping 20 passengers for about six hours before they were safely rescued with no injuries reported, and the landmark tower remained closed on February 23rd while the operator announced it would also remain temporarily closed on February 24th for further safety inspections and investigation.

Kyoto’s Daigoji Temple Tests Strength With 150kg Rice Cakes

A traditional strength-offering ritual known as “Mochiage Chikara Hono,” in which participants lift massive rice cakes to pray for good health, was held at Daigoji, a UNESCO World Heritage temple in Kyoto.

21-Year-Old Female Navigator Arrested Over Fatal Cargo Ship Collision

A 21-year-old navigation officer was arrested after a cargo vessel collided with a recreational fishing boat off the coast of Toba, Mie Prefecture, leaving two men dead and multiple others injured.

Japan’s Emperor Marks 66th Birthday

Emperor Naruhito turned 66 on February 23rd, marking the occasion with a press conference in which he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed his concern for people affected by natural disasters, as tens of thousands later gathered at the Imperial Palace for a public greeting held under unseasonably warm weather.