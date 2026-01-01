New Fines and Rules for Cyclists Begin in April

OSAKA, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - A new “blue ticket” system for bicycles will be introduced on April 1, targeting riders aged 16 and older with monetary penalties for traffic violations, as authorities move to tighten enforcement amid rising accident numbers.

Ahead of the rollout, Osaka Prefectural Police’s Minami Station conducted a public awareness campaign on March 30 to inform cyclists of the new rules and fines, which in some cases are comparable to those imposed on motorists.

Under the system, using a smartphone while riding will incur a fine of 12,000 yen, while running a red light or riding against traffic will result in fines of 6,000 yen. Riding on prohibited sidewalks will also carry a 6,000 yen penalty, while cycling with headphones that block surrounding sounds will result in a 5,000 yen fine. Additional violations such as riding with an umbrella, failing to stop at intersections, and riding without lights will each incur fines of 5,000 yen. Carrying a passenger or using a bell unnecessarily will result in fines of 3,000 yen.

In total, more than 100 types of violations fall under the blue ticket system, with 113 specific offenses listed. Even high school students aged 16 and above will be subject to fines.

A police officer warned that wearing headphones can prevent riders from hearing surrounding sounds, making it extremely dangerous.

The awareness campaign urged cyclists to comply with the rules to prevent traffic accidents, though some members of the public expressed concern about the complexity of the regulations, saying it would take time to fully understand the large number of violations.

At the same time, new rules for vehicles overtaking bicycles will also take effect on April 1. Drivers will be required to maintain a distance of at least one meter when passing a bicycle. If sufficient distance cannot be ensured, vehicles must slow down to around 20 to 30 kilometers per hour when overtaking.

A demonstration showed that maintaining a one-meter distance provides a sense of safety for cyclists. However, concerns were also raised about situations where vehicles may need to cross into oncoming lanes to maintain that distance, potentially creating new risks.

The blue ticket system requires offenders to pay fines, and failure to do so may result in arrest or referral to prosecutors.

Police recently conducted a two-hour enforcement operation in Osaka’s Chuo Ward, issuing 59 warnings, including 17 cases of riding against traffic and 10 cases involving headphone use.

Authorities note that while the violations highlighted are representative examples, the full list is extensive and available on the National Police Agency’s website.

Additional prohibited behaviors include riding side by side and carrying passengers, although transporting young children is permitted if proper child seats are installed. Hanging bags from handlebars is also prohibited due to the risk of them getting caught in the wheels, and carries a fine of 5,000 yen.

The stricter rules come in response to approximately 70,000 bicycle-related accidents occurring annually, with around 75% of fatal or serious accidents attributed to rule violations.

Officials are urging cyclists to review and follow the updated regulations, emphasizing that understanding and complying with the rules is essential both for personal safety and for preventing harm to others.

Source: TBS