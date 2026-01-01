JR Rumoi Line Marks Final Run After 116 Years in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - A large number of people gathered at Ishikari-Numata Station in western Hokkaido on March 31st to witness the final run of the JR Rumoi Line, bringing an end to its 116-year history as trains made their last journey through snow-covered rice fields.

The Rumoi Line, spanning 14.4 kilometers, is the shortest main railway line in Japan, and its final day drew crowds of visitors and local residents eager to bid farewell.

At the station, many expressed a deep sense of loss, with voices noting that the closure would make the area feel lonelier and that the line’s long history made its end particularly emotional.

Opened in 1910, the line once played a vital role in transporting coal and timber, supporting the region’s industries, but as coal mines closed and the local population declined, ridership fell steadily, leading to the decision to discontinue operations.

For residents, the loss of the railway raises concerns about daily life, particularly for those without access to cars, as one local noted that switching to bus services would significantly limit access to essential trips such as hospital visits, requiring early departures and long waits before returning home.

Even after the line’s closure, Ishikari-Numata Station is expected to remain as a central hub for the town.

Murakami Yoshiki, a member of the Numata Town regional revitalization team, said that while the loss of such infrastructure is inevitable, it is important to consider how to carry forward its legacy and build for the future.

On the final day, ceremonies are scheduled to be held at three stations along the line to mark the occasion.

Source: FNN