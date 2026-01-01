USJ Marks 25th Anniversary With Daily Parades

OSAKA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Universal Studios Japan, a popular theme park in Osaka, marked its 25th anniversary on March 31st with a special ceremony and a series of events expressing gratitude to visitors over the years.

To commemorate the milestone, USJ held a one-day-only pre-opening ceremony on March 31st, bringing together beloved characters such as Snoopy and Elmo, delighting attendees gathered for the occasion.

After the park opened, staff welcomed visitors while conveying their appreciation for 25 years of support, creating a festive and heartfelt atmosphere throughout the venue.

Murayama Taku, president of USJ, said, "We believe that reaching our 25th anniversary is thanks to the support of each and every guest. Let’s come together to make this anniversary celebration a success."

The celebration also features exhibits including part of a conceptual model released in 1998 ahead of the park’s opening, as well as photographs from a show held to mark its 10th anniversary.

A popular 25th anniversary parade will be held daily through January 11th next year, offering visitors ongoing opportunities to join in the celebrations.

Source: KTV NEWS