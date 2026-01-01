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Natto Exports Triple in Eight Years as Global Demand Surges

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - Natto, a traditional Japanese staple often eaten with rice, is gaining popularity not only in Japan but increasingly overseas, with exports rising sharply as global consumers embrace its health benefits.

According to trade statistics from Japan’s Ministry of Finance, natto exports reached 5,248 tons in 2025, nearly tripling from 1,752 tons in 2017 over an eight-year period, reflecting a surge in international demand.

China and the United States account for roughly half of total exports, though shipments now extend to a growing number of countries worldwide.

The Japan Natto Cooperative Society Federation attributes the rising popularity to a global shift toward health-conscious eating following the COVID-19 pandemic.

While natto was once considered challenging for foreign consumers due to its sticky texture and strong smell, perceptions have changed in recent years, with social media playing a key role. Videos tagged with "#Natto" and "#NattoChallenge" have spread widely, encouraging people around the world to try the dish.

Another factor driving demand is tourism, as more visitors to Japan encounter natto at hotel breakfast buffets and continue eating it after returning home.

In response to growing overseas demand, Hokkaido-based food manufacturer Hokkaido Hamanasu Foods saw its international sales increase approximately 60-fold over eight years, prompting the company to open a new natto production facility in 2023.

Abroad, natto is typically transported and sold in frozen form, as freezing places the bacteria into a dormant state without affecting taste or quality.

Some enthusiasts have gone even further, choosing to make natto themselves. Cedric, a resident of France, became fond of natto after visiting Japan in 2018. Unable to find it locally, he began producing it at home by ordering natto bacteria online, fermenting soybeans using a yogurt maker.

He enjoys customizing the dish with ingredients such as coriander, garlic, and soy sauce, often serving it over rice.

As natto continues to gain traction worldwide, creative variations and recipes tailored to local tastes are also emerging, further expanding its appeal beyond Japan.

Source: TBS

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