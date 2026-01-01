Tuna Prices Surge as Iran Crisis Ripples Through Japan’s Hotels

KANAGAWA, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - Fresh tuna, glistening in vivid red, is served in unlimited portions, but resort hotels in Japan are beginning to feel the strain as escalating tensions involving Iran push up costs across the supply chain.

At a hotel known for its signature buffet, the manager expressed concern over rising procurement costs, noting that prices have increased by around 500 yen per kilogram since April.

A major factor behind the surge is the deepening crisis involving Iran, which has contributed to instability in energy markets. Footage showing flashes lighting up the night sky was posted on social media by U.S. President Donald Trump just before 10 a.m. Japan time, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the video depicted a bunker-buster bomb strike on a large Iranian ammunition depot.

While the United States maintains a hardline stance and continues negotiations with Iran, Iranian state television reported that parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Trump’s demands, and newly released footage appeared to show an American early warning aircraft destroyed in an Iranian attack, further heightening tensions.

Against this backdrop, the program visited Miura City in Kanagawa Prefecture, facing the Pacific Ocean, on March 31st, where a resort hotel known for its natural hot spring spa is already feeling the effects of the crisis.

One area impacted is linen services, including sheets, pillowcases, and towels that are replaced daily in guest rooms. The hotel relies on cleaning processes that use heavy oil, and service providers have approached the hotel seeking roughly a 10% price increase.

The impact is also being felt in the hotel’s buffet, a major attraction that offers unlimited fresh tuna sourced from nearby Misaki Port, one of Japan’s leading tuna landing sites. According to the manager, procurement costs for tuna have risen by around 25%, largely due to higher fuel costs affecting fishing vessels.

The buffet serves approximately 50 kilograms of tuna per day, and with prices expected to rise by about 500 yen per kilogram in April, the hotel faces an additional daily burden of roughly 25,000 yen for tuna alone.

While the hotel does not currently plan to raise accommodation fees, the manager indicated that adjustments may become unavoidable, including potentially reducing the variety of tuna cuts offered at the buffet.

Source: FNN