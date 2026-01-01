Japan Confirms Release on Bail of Citizen Detained in Iran

TOKYO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Kihara said during a press conference that one Japanese national detained in Iran in January 2026 has been released on bail.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the individual is currently staying in Tehran and is in good health, with no reported medical concerns, although officials emphasized that the release is temporary and that judicial procedures, including a possible trial, are expected to follow.

Government sources and international media reports indicate that the detainee is believed to be a journalist working in Tehran, possibly affiliated with NHK, who was taken into custody on January 20th by Iranian security authorities and later held at Evin Prison, a facility often used for political or security-related cases.

While Iranian authorities have not disclosed the specific charges, the detention is believed to be linked to security-related allegations, a category frequently cited in cases involving foreign nationals.

Despite being released on bail, the individual is reportedly prohibited from leaving Iran and remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings, leaving the timing and outcome of the case uncertain.

The Japanese government has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure the individual’s release, and the latest development is seen as a partial step forward, though officials continue to call for a full resolution.

The case comes amid a broader pattern of foreign detentions in Iran, where such incidents have at times been intertwined with diplomatic tensions, underscoring the challenges faced by governments seeking the release of their citizens.

Source: テレ東BIZ