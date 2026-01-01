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Tighter Visa Rules Raise Fears for Curry Restaurants Across Japan

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Japan tightened its "Business Manager" visa requirements in October 2025, prompting growing concern among foreign restaurant owners who fear the changes could force them out of business.

One of the revised rules raises the minimum capital requirement to 30 million yen, a significant increase that has left many small-scale operators struggling to comply. A man who runs a curry restaurant warned that “curry shops may disappear from our streets,” expressing concern that the new threshold is beyond the reach of many independent businesses.

The uncertainty surrounding visa renewals has also begun to affect families, with some owners already taking precautionary steps such as transferring their children to different schools in anticipation of a possible return to their home countries.

Others have moved more decisively. A woman operating a Hong Kong-style congee specialty shop chose to close her business upon learning of the new rules, opting not to wait for her visa renewal period.

After announcing the closure, she received an outpouring of messages from regular customers expressing regret, underscoring the emotional toll the changes are having on both business owners and their communities.

Source: FNN

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