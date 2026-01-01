News On Japan
Business

Japan Showcases J-Beauty

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Japanese cosmetics brands are drawing renewed attention as global beauty standards, as a Tokyo-based experiential tour beginning on April 8th invites leading influencers from Europe and beyond to explore Japan’s distinctive skincare philosophy and cultural approach to beauty.

The three-day “TAKAMI TOKYO CLINIC TOUR,” held in Tokyo, is organized by skincare brand TAKAMI, which emerged in the 1990s as a pioneer in cosmetic dermatology.

Built on the concept of “clinic-born, Tokyo-made,” TAKAMI has established a strong reputation through years of proven results and trust.

However, Japan’s cosmetics exports have been on a declining trend since 2022, amid the rising presence of brands from South Korea and China.

David LeBrun, global president of TAKAMI, said Japan represents both authority and innovation in skincare.

Around 20 top influencers, mainly from Europe, were invited to the tour, where they underwent skin diagnostics and participated in hands-on experiments to learn about the development process behind the products.

The program extended beyond product promotion, incorporating cultural experiences such as listening to a Buddhist monk while drinking tea and participating in relaxation activities using the sound of bells, aiming to convey Japan’s unique beauty philosophy and culture to global audiences through social media.

While Western markets have traditionally favored skincare that delivers quick, visible results, recent trends show growing interest in approaches that prioritize long-term skin health and intrinsic beauty.

This shift has drawn attention to “J-Beauty,” a distinctly Japanese aesthetic that emphasizes consistent, careful daily care rather than immediate effects.

One participating influencer noted that Japanese skincare places strong emphasis on maintaining the skin’s barrier function, adding that even when using active ingredients, the respect for the skin’s natural balance is a defining difference.

LeBrun said the company’s target is a global audience, stressing a long-term perspective that values sustainability and high investment in skin health.

He added that Japan continues to lead the field, and the company aims to deliver these values to the world while drawing inspiration from the country’s approach.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tighter Visa Rules Raise Fears for Curry Restaurants Across Japan

Japan tightened its "Business Manager" visa requirements in October 2025, prompting growing concern among foreign restaurant owners who fear the changes could force them out of business.

Mass Protest Outside National Diet Demands End to War

A citizens’ group advocating the preservation of Japan’s pacifist constitution held a large-scale rally in front of the National Diet on April 8th, drawing approximately 30,000 participants according to organizers, while similar events and street demonstrations were held across the country.

Japan Soccer Team Chooses Nashville as World Cup Base Camp

A modern training facility equipped with two natural grass pitches sits about a 25-minute drive from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, where Japan’s national soccer team will establish its base camp for the World Cup set to kick off in June across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Third Japanese Tanker Passes Through Strait of Hormuz

A third vessel linked to Japan has been confirmed to have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, where a de facto blockade remains in place following heightened tensions in the region.

Trump Criticizes Japan for Lack of Support

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Japan over its response to a military operation involving Iran, stating that Japan "did not help" during the campaign.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan Showcases J-Beauty

Japanese cosmetics brands are drawing renewed attention as global beauty standards, as a Tokyo-based experiential tour beginning on April 8th invites leading influencers from Europe and beyond to explore Japan’s distinctive skincare philosophy and cultural approach to beauty.

SoftBank Applies for Tie-Up With TEPCO

SoftBank has applied for a capital alliance with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, according to sources familiar with the matter, following the utility’s call for external partnerships as part of its management restructuring plan.

Mizuho Raises Long-Term Prime Rate to 3%

Mizuho Bank announced on April 9th that it will raise its long-term prime rate, a benchmark for corporate lending, by 0.2 percentage points to 3% annually, reflecting the recent upward trend in interest rates, with the change set to take effect on April 10th.

FamilyMart Posts Record Profit on Strong Sales Driven by Ohtani Campaigns

FamilyMart reported record earnings for the fiscal year ending February 2026 on April 8th, with operating profit rising 18% from a year earlier to 100.2 billion yen, driven by strong sales of rice balls promoted through advertising featuring Shohei Ohtani and successful food portion increase campaigns.

Tokyo Metro Invests in 24-Hour Gym Operator to Diversify Revenue

Tokyo Metro announced on April 8th that it has entered into a capital and business alliance with Fit, an operator of 24-hour unmanned gyms, investing 1.5 billion yen as part of efforts to diversify revenue beyond its core railway operations.

Japan’s 10-Year Government Bond Yield Rises to 2.430%, Highest in 27 Years

Japan’s long-term interest rates climbed to their highest level in roughly 27 years on April 7th, as concerns over rising inflation triggered a broad sell-off in government bonds.

Tokyo's Water Reservoir Lowest Since Heisei Era

Tokyo’s Ogouchi Dam, a key water source for the capital, has fallen to its lowest level since the Heisei era, raising concerns over potential water shortages as rising temperatures intensify pressure on supply.

Rice Prices Expected to Decline Over Next Three Months

A survey of industry participants indicates that rice prices are expected to decline over the next three months, reflecting a continued bearish outlook across the sector.