Japan Showcases J-Beauty

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Japanese cosmetics brands are drawing renewed attention as global beauty standards, as a Tokyo-based experiential tour beginning on April 8th invites leading influencers from Europe and beyond to explore Japan’s distinctive skincare philosophy and cultural approach to beauty.

The three-day “TAKAMI TOKYO CLINIC TOUR,” held in Tokyo, is organized by skincare brand TAKAMI, which emerged in the 1990s as a pioneer in cosmetic dermatology.

Built on the concept of “clinic-born, Tokyo-made,” TAKAMI has established a strong reputation through years of proven results and trust.

However, Japan’s cosmetics exports have been on a declining trend since 2022, amid the rising presence of brands from South Korea and China.

David LeBrun, global president of TAKAMI, said Japan represents both authority and innovation in skincare.

Around 20 top influencers, mainly from Europe, were invited to the tour, where they underwent skin diagnostics and participated in hands-on experiments to learn about the development process behind the products.

The program extended beyond product promotion, incorporating cultural experiences such as listening to a Buddhist monk while drinking tea and participating in relaxation activities using the sound of bells, aiming to convey Japan’s unique beauty philosophy and culture to global audiences through social media.

While Western markets have traditionally favored skincare that delivers quick, visible results, recent trends show growing interest in approaches that prioritize long-term skin health and intrinsic beauty.

This shift has drawn attention to “J-Beauty,” a distinctly Japanese aesthetic that emphasizes consistent, careful daily care rather than immediate effects.

One participating influencer noted that Japanese skincare places strong emphasis on maintaining the skin’s barrier function, adding that even when using active ingredients, the respect for the skin’s natural balance is a defining difference.

LeBrun said the company’s target is a global audience, stressing a long-term perspective that values sustainability and high investment in skin health.

He added that Japan continues to lead the field, and the company aims to deliver these values to the world while drawing inspiration from the country’s approach.

Source: FNN