Bentley Crashes Into Seven Cars in Tokyo, Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - A man in his 40s was rearrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run on April 13th after allegedly fleeing on foot following a multi-vehicle collision involving a Bentley in Hachioji, Tokyo, leaving six people with minor injuries.

The incident occurred on March 23rd on a national highway in Hachioji, where a luxury Bentley rear-ended a series of seven vehicles stopped at an intersection, injuring six men and women in their 30s to 50s.

The driver of the Bentley fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash.

Approximately four and a half hours later, the man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of trespassing after entering the yard of a nearby residence.

Following an investigation that included analysis of security camera footage, the Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as the driver of the Bentley and rearrested him on April 13th on suspicion of a hit-and-run.

Police said they will also examine whether the suspect is criminally responsible for his actions.

Source: TBS