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Black Market Legacy Shapes Osaka’s Bustling Backstreet Dining Hub

OSAKA, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - A dense maze of narrow alleys packed with small eateries continues to define the area known as Ura-Tenma, located just north of JR Tenma Station, preserving the postwar legacy of a black market that once stood on the site.

Ura-Tenma has become one of Osaka’s most popular nightlife and dining districts, with small bars, izakaya, and casual eateries clustered along its narrow, winding streets. The area’s intimate atmosphere and close-knit layout create a sense of discovery for visitors moving from one establishment to another.

Despite its location in a prime urban area, the district retains a maze-like structure rooted in its postwar history. Following World War II, the area was reduced to ruins, and a black market quickly emerged among the debris.

To bring order to the growing market and support local recovery, Tenma Market was established in 1949. The market served as a key distribution hub, supplying fresh produce from across Japan, and at its peak hosted more than 200 vendors.

Although the market later declined and was reorganized into “Plala Tenma” in 2005, the original layout of its narrow corridors remains intact. Today, those same pathways are filled with restaurants and bars, preserving the spatial footprint of the former market.

Calls for large-scale redevelopment have remained limited, as the area’s unique character—shaped by its black market origins and long-standing role as a marketplace—continues to attract crowds and sustain its reputation as a lively dining destination.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

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