Osaka Resident Busted for Feeding Pigeons

OSAKA, May 01 (News On Japan) - A resident was referred to prosecutors on April 30 for continuing to feed pigeons and crows despite an official stop order from Osaka City, marking what authorities say is the first criminal case of its kind in Japan.

The incident occurred near JR Abikocho Station in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Ward, where local residents have long complained about problems caused by large numbers of birds.

Nearby residents described ongoing damage, saying laundry was frequently soiled and bird droppings were often found on bicycle seats, with some recalling being hit directly from above.

Flocks of pigeons have been seen taking off in large numbers, while noise and droppings from both pigeons and crows have caused persistent disruption in the area.

The root of the problem is believed to be residents feeding the birds, an issue that has continued for more than a decade involving multiple individuals. In response, the city previously attempted countermeasures such as releasing hawks—natural predators of pigeons and crows—but these efforts had limited effect.

In 2024, Osaka City issued a rare administrative order instructing those responsible to stop feeding the birds, and later filed a criminal complaint with police.

About a year and a half after the complaint, police referred one resident to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Act. The individual has reportedly admitted to the allegations during voluntary questioning.

This marks the first time in Japan that feeding pigeons has led to a case under the Animal Welfare Act, and if prosecuted and found guilty, the individual could face a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

City officials say there are limits to what municipalities can do, as no law directly prohibits feeding birds.

A senior official at Osaka City’s Health Bureau said that complaints based purely on emotion are not accepted by police, emphasizing the need to build objective evidence step by step in order to take action.

When the site was visited on May 1, the large flocks of pigeons seen previously were not present, possibly due to weather conditions.

However, the city described the case as just the “tip of the iceberg,” noting that feeding by residents has continued even recently, and attention is now focused on whether legal measures can effectively protect the living environment of local communities.

Source: YOMIURI