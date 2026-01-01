Bank Employee Exposes Sensitive Information Online, Triggering Public Backlash

YAMAGUCHI, May 02 (News On Japan) - A scandal has emerged at Nishi-Nippon City Bank after it was revealed that an employee at its Shimonoseki branch uploaded videos and images containing personal information to social media, with the content later spreading widely online and prompting the bank to issue an apology on April 30th.

According to the bank, the employee used a smartphone to film inside an office area and posted the footage and images to social media platforms.

Some of the content reportedly showed a whiteboard displaying information related to seven customers, as well as internal business targets.

The material was initially uploaded via the communication app "BeReal" before spreading further on platforms such as "X," where it triggered a wave of criticism.

In a statement released on its website on April 30th, the bank said, "As a financial institution that plays a significant social and public role and places trust at its core, all executives and employees deeply regret this incident. We take this matter with the utmost seriousness and will thoroughly enforce compliance and information management to prevent any recurrence."

The bank added that it will offer individual apologies and explanations to the affected customers.

Source: KBC