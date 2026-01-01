Japan New Car Sales Rise 9.6% in April

TOKYO, May 02 (News On Japan) - Japan’s domestic automobile sales showed solid growth, with new car sales in April rising 9.6% from a year earlier to 314,816 units, according to data released on May 1st by industry groups including the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

While sales of mini vehicles declined 4.8%, the overall increase was driven by a strong rebound in registered vehicles excluding mini cars, which had fallen below year-earlier levels in March. All manufacturers recorded year-on-year gains in this category, pushing overall sales growth to nearly 20% for registered vehicles and supporting the broader market expansion.

Source: テレ東BIZ