Inside Japan's Booming Late-Night Food Scene

TOKYO, May 04 (News On Japan) - Late-night yakiniku and crepe shops are drawing crowds in Tokyo as young diners use midnight meals as a way to unwind, with sweets replacing ramen as the night’s final indulgence.

People were seen lining up in otherwise quiet streets late at night, drawn to an unexpected destination: dessert shops and yakiniku restaurants that continue to thrive well past midnight, prompting a closer look at why these businesses remain busy even in the early hours.

At a crepe shop, customers arriving after a night of drinking said they often crave something sweet, likening it to the familiar habit of ending a night with ramen, while others explained that sugary desserts help them wind down before heading home.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour yakiniku restaurant near Sumiyoshi Station in Tokyo was packed even around midnight, offering fresh offal cuts at reasonable prices, with customers treating it less like a special outing and more like a neighborhood dining option they can visit at any time.

One customer who arrived around 1 a.m. said he had considered going to sleep but could not resist the urge to eat, adding that the restaurant’s round-the-clock hours made it easy to drop in whenever he wanted, while another pair described their routine of working out late at night, eating grilled meat, and then heading to a public bath as a monthly indulgence.

The restaurant also offers a “lunch” set menu 24 hours a day, including about 300 grams of meat with unlimited rice, soup, and tea, attracting customers seeking both value and convenience regardless of the hour.

Among them was an aspiring comedian who balances part-time work during the day with performing on stage, explaining that late-night visits to the restaurant provide a rare moment of personal time as he helps care for his grandmother at home, allowing both him and his mother a brief respite from daily responsibilities.

Another regular customer working in the food service industry said he often stops by after late shifts to relieve stress, recounting how he had previously run a motorcycle shop before losing both his business and savings, eventually turning to nighttime work while focusing on supporting his wife.

The restaurant also drew a couple spending their final evening together before the man departs for Canada to pursue a baseball career, having previously played as a pitcher in Japan’s independent leagues but struggled with repeated injuries, including a serious accident that left him unable to walk for a year.

Despite setbacks, he said he has come to believe that life is shaped by one’s own choices and is determined to continue chasing his dream of reaching the major leagues, hoping his efforts might inspire others.

Elsewhere, a crepe shop near Kichijoji Station that opens in the evening and stays busy late into the night has become a popular destination, particularly among younger customers embracing a growing trend of ending the night with sweets instead of ramen.

The shop, which originally operated as a shaved ice business during the day, introduced crepes earlier this year to attract customers during colder seasons and nighttime hours, quickly gaining popularity with offerings such as Earl Grey butter crepes made to order.

Customers visiting the shop shared a wide range of reasons for coming late at night, including groups returning from festivals, young professionals seeking comfort after work, and parents enjoying rare personal time after putting their children to bed.

Two newly qualified doctors said they came for a late-night treat after finishing work, describing the crepes as a small reward amid the challenges of starting their careers, while another group said they decided to visit on a whim after drinking at an izakaya.

For many, these late-night spots serve not just food, but a moment of escape, where people can briefly step away from work, family responsibilities, or personal struggles, making midnight dining an increasingly meaningful part of urban life.

Source: TBS