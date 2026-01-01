Honeybee Decline Raises Fears Over Global Food Supply

KYOTO, May 23 (News On Japan) - Honeybees, long valued for producing honey, are now facing a growing survival crisis that experts warn could eventually threaten global food supplies, as climate change, rising temperatures, and spreading parasites continue to devastate bee populations around the world.

May 20th marks World Bee Day, established by the United Nations to raise awareness about the importance of bees and other pollinators. At an apiary in Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture, millions of bees could be heard buzzing inside heavy wooden hives during what is currently the peak honey-harvesting season.

Beekeepers say healthy weather conditions directly affect honey production, with each bee producing only about a teaspoon of honey over its lifetime. Beyond honey, however, bees play another critical role in agriculture through pollination, helping crops such as strawberries, melons, onions, and cabbage bear fruit.

"We can transport bees to farms that need pollination," one beekeeper explained, describing how hives are rented out to growers across Japan.

But beekeepers say conditions have worsened dramatically in recent years.

"They're in trouble," one beekeeper said. "In some regions, there's even a risk of extinction."

Experts point to extreme heat caused by global warming and the spread of parasites as the main factors behind the decline. One of the biggest threats is the Varroa mite, a parasite that has spread worldwide and weakens bee colonies.

Jun Takahashi, an associate professor at Kyoto Sangyo University who has researched bees for around 30 years, said the issue became globally recognized around 2006.

"When temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius, bees become weak," Takahashi said. "Queens may stop laying eggs properly, and entire colonies can collapse."

He warned that if climate change continues unchecked, some regions may no longer be able to sustain honeybee populations in the coming decades.

According to a United Nations report, roughly 70% of the world's crops rely on pollinators such as bees. Experts warn that a severe decline in bee populations could not only reduce honey production but also trigger major disruptions in food production worldwide.

As concerns grow, farmers are experimenting with alternative pollinators. On Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, one strawberry farm has introduced so-called "Bee Flies" — a species of fly being used alongside bees inside greenhouses.

Despite the name, the insects are not pests. The flies are raised in clean environments and are said not to spread disease or unpleasant odors.

"Even when greenhouse temperatures reach around 30 degrees Celsius, they continue working actively," a farm operator explained. "They're very resistant to heat and help pollinate crops properly."

Still, researchers say relying entirely on replacement insects or technology is not enough. Protecting bee habitats remains essential.

A beekeeper from Kyrgyzstan, a country famous for its honey production, said local beekeepers prioritize the well-being of bees by taking only small amounts of honey and leaving enough behind for the insects themselves.

"If bees disappear, humanity disappears too," he said. "People and nature must live in harmony."

Takahashi added that ordinary people can also help by planting flowers and vegetation that provide food for bees and by preserving natural environments around them.

As environmental conditions continue to change, experts say creating spaces where bees can survive may become increasingly important for protecting the food systems that support everyday life.

Source: KTV NEWS