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Italians Rave About Japanese Pizza

TOKYO, May 06 (News On Japan) - Japanese interpretations of overseas cuisine are drawing growing attention from foreign tourists, with pizza in particular emerging as an unexpected highlight in Tokyo’s dining scene.

Foreign visitors interviewed at a Tokyo pizza restaurant expressed surprise at the quality and originality of the offerings, with one tourist from Italy saying he had come to see whether it matched Italian standards, only to conclude it was comparable to a high-end pizza restaurant in Italy, rating it 92 out of 100.

An American tourist noted the novelty of toppings rarely seen in the United States, including fish and mayonnaise-based pizzas, describing the experience as refreshing and unique.

Food producer Tomoko Ogura pointed out that Japan’s strength in creative adaptation and presentation may be driving global interest, suggesting that the country’s ability to reinterpret familiar dishes in new ways resonates with international audiences.

Even combinations that might seem unusual abroad, such as pairing pizza with seafood, appear approachable in Japan due to the country’s strong culinary reputation.

Other dishes that originated overseas but have evolved uniquely in Japan are also gaining popularity.

Curry, originally from India, has been transformed into curry bread, a distinctly Japanese creation. At a specialty shop in Asakusa, curry bread filled with melted mozzarella cheese is a major draw, with about 80% of customers reportedly coming from overseas, attracted by the familiar yet convenient pairing of bread and curry that can be eaten on the go.

Similarly, the Turkish dish known as mackerel sandwich has been reimagined in Japan. At a brewery facility in Tokyo, the fish is deep-fried instead of grilled and marinated in a house-made vinegar, combined with pickled carrots and onions. An American customer described the result as light, refreshing, and well-suited to pairing with beer.

Vegan-friendly options are also expanding, reflecting growing global demand.

At the ramen shop AFURI, a vegan ramen featuring colorful vegetables uses noodles bound with lotus root powder, while the broth is made by simmering vegetables for about two and a half hours to concentrate flavor. Seasonal toppings in early May include asparagus, cauliflower, and radish, with around 100 bowls sold daily.

Fruit sandwiches, another Japanese innovation, are also gaining attention. A shop in Asakusa offers vegan versions made with soy-based cream, delivering a mild sweetness with a subtle soybean aftertaste. Strawberry varieties are particularly popular among foreign visitors.

As international travelers continue to seek out both authenticity and novelty, Japan’s evolving food culture—blending global influences with local creativity—is increasingly becoming a major attraction in its own right.

Source: TBS

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