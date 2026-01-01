News On Japan
Society

Kyoto Father Says He Acted Alone in Son’s Killing

KYOTO, May 08 (News On Japan) - A father arrested over the killing of his elementary school-aged son in Kyoto Prefecture has told investigators that he acted alone throughout the crime, including the murder and disposal of the body, police sources said.

Yuki Adachi, 37, from Nantan City in Kyoto Prefecture, is suspected of strangling and killing his 11-year-old son Yuki on the morning of March 23rd inside a public toilet near their home. Adachi had already been arrested in April on suspicion of abandoning the boy’s body.

Investigators believe that after the killing, Adachi moved the body to at least four different locations, including a mountain area behind the family home. During police questioning, he reportedly explained that he had carried out the killing and the disposal of the body “by himself.”

Before the body was discovered, the boy’s school backpack and shoes believed to have been worn by him were found separately in different locations. Police said Adachi has also stated that he personally discarded those items.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing and the reasons the suspect allegedly moved the body multiple times after the incident.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Middle East Tensions Push Up Prices of Cooking Oil and Fish

Rising tensions in the Middle East are beginning to affect not only fuel and transportation costs, but also the prices of everyday foods ranging from cooking oil and fish to onions, with experts warning that the impact could continue for at least another year even if fighting comes to an end.

Japan's Business Manager Visa Applications Plunge 96%

Applications for Japan’s "Business Manager" residency status, which is granted to foreign entrepreneurs launching businesses in the country, have fallen by approximately 96% following the tightening of screening standards introduced in October last year.

Sacred Pilgrimage Site Asks Visitors Not to Wear Revealing Clothing

Koyasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Wakayama Prefecture that has seen a steady rise in visitors from both Japan and overseas in recent years, is urging worshippers to avoid wearing revealing clothing as the summer season approaches, as temple authorities seek to preserve the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of one of Japan’s most revered religious centers.

Japanese Passenger Aboard Cruise Ship as Andes Hantavirus Cases Confirmed

A cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean with a Japanese passenger on board has become the center of a widening international health response, as multiple countries confirm infections linked to a rare strain of hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

Vacant Homes With 110 Heirs

The number of vacant homes across Japan has surpassed 9 million—roughly double the figure from 30 years ago—yet efforts to address the issue are being held back by increasingly complex inheritance cases that make resolution difficult.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Kyoto Father Says He Acted Alone in Son’s Killing

A father arrested over the killing of his elementary school-aged son in Kyoto Prefecture has told investigators that he acted alone throughout the crime, including the murder and disposal of the body, police sources said.

'Tonton' Finds New Home After Police Protection Ends

A piglet that had been brought to a police station in Ebino, Miyazaki Prefecture, as lost property in March has found a new home after no owner came forward within the designated holding period.

Japanese Man Rescued From Scam Base in Cambodia

A Japanese man believed to have been confined at a scam operation site in Phnom Penh was rescued following a police raid on May 4th, with local authorities identifying him as a victim of human trafficking.

Dozens of Gravestones Vandalized at Former Prison Cemetery

A total of 58 gravestones at a cemetery in Tsukigata, Hokkaido, were found toppled on May 4th in what police suspect was a deliberate act of vandalism targeting a burial site for former prisoners dating back to the Meiji era.

Police Officer Dragged 125 Meters by Fleeing Driver

A police officer was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic enforcement operation in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, on May 4th, with a suspect later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Brazilian Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Aichi Apartment

A Brazilian man armed with scissors barricaded himself inside an apartment in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, on May 4th before being subdued by police after a tense standoff lasting around two and a half hours.

Sand Storm Damages Dozens of Cars, Leaving Two Injured

More than 20 vehicles parked at a highway rest area in Myoko, Niigata Prefecture, had their windows shattered in quick succession on May 4th afternoon, with strong winds believed to have caused the damage and left two people with minor injuries.

Man Douses 9 Liters of Kerosine at Home Entrance During Dispute with Girlfriend

A Shibukawa city government employee was arrested on the spot on May 3rd in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, on suspicion of attempting to start a fire after pouring approximately 9 liters of kerosene at the entrance of a home where he lived with his partner following a dispute.