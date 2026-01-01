Kyoto Father Says He Acted Alone in Son’s Killing

KYOTO, May 08 (News On Japan) - A father arrested over the killing of his elementary school-aged son in Kyoto Prefecture has told investigators that he acted alone throughout the crime, including the murder and disposal of the body, police sources said.

Yuki Adachi, 37, from Nantan City in Kyoto Prefecture, is suspected of strangling and killing his 11-year-old son Yuki on the morning of March 23rd inside a public toilet near their home. Adachi had already been arrested in April on suspicion of abandoning the boy’s body.

Investigators believe that after the killing, Adachi moved the body to at least four different locations, including a mountain area behind the family home. During police questioning, he reportedly explained that he had carried out the killing and the disposal of the body “by himself.”

Before the body was discovered, the boy’s school backpack and shoes believed to have been worn by him were found separately in different locations. Police said Adachi has also stated that he personally discarded those items.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing and the reasons the suspect allegedly moved the body multiple times after the incident.

Source: YOMIURI