Foreign Tourists Suspected of Dumping Suitcases in Tokyo Neighborhoods

TOKYO, May 09 (News On Japan) - Security camera footage obtained by reporters captured a person placing a suitcase beside a fence in a quiet Tokyo residential neighborhood before walking away and never returning, highlighting a growing problem of abandoned luggage around Ikebukuro.

The footage showed the individual appearing late at night in front of a home, setting down a suitcase carried in the right hand before leaving the scene. Residents said the area near Ikebukuro Station becomes largely deserted at night, making the abandoned luggage especially unsettling.

The issue is no longer isolated. Reporters found suitcases discarded throughout residential districts north of Ikebukuro Station, including beside vending machines, outside apartment entrances, and near garbage collection points. Some were heavily damaged or stacked on top of each other.

One suitcase carried a notice warning that oversized garbage collection in Tokyo requires an advance reservation and disposal fee. According to Toshima Ward regulations, items larger than 30 centimeters must be treated as oversized waste. Many of the abandoned suitcases had no disposal stickers attached despite being left near garbage sites where multilingual signs explain local waste disposal rules.

Residents said the problem has become increasingly common in recent months. One local woman remarked that many of the discarded suitcases appeared to be "not made in Japan," suggesting they likely belonged to foreign visitors.

By the time of the investigation, at least 15 abandoned suitcases had been confirmed in areas north of Ikebukuro Station, with most found in residential neighborhoods rather than commercial districts.

Concerns have spread beyond Toshima Ward. Similar suitcases were discovered in neighboring Itabashi Ward and previously at tourist hotspots such as Asakusa, Shinjuku, and Kabukicho, as well as at Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

Investigators found that some foreign tourists purchase new suitcases in Japan to carry souvenirs home, then discard their older luggage before departure. During the busy tourism period surrounding last year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, abandoned suitcases reportedly became a recurring issue in Osaka entertainment districts as well.

Announcements in multiple languages are now being broadcast at Haneda Airport’s international terminal warning travelers not to abandon luggage.

Residents near Ikebukuro believe private lodging facilities may also be contributing to the problem. The district contains many minpaku accommodations catering to overseas tourists, and some locals suspect guests are leaving unwanted luggage behind after checkout.

Yoshihiro Sasaki, an expert on overtourism issues, said the sharp rise in inbound tourism has increased pressure on neighborhoods with large numbers of private lodging properties. Because many minpaku operators are not based on-site, unwanted belongings may simply be left behind or dumped nearby.

A suitcase repair company operating about 20 stores nationwide said it has collected roughly 1,000 abandoned suitcases from hotels and other locations before repairing and reselling them. Sasaki argued that Japan needs a proper collection system for unwanted luggage, including disposal fees and penalties for illegal dumping.

He suggested hotels could play a role by arranging proper disposal for guests, while local governments may also need to become more involved in handling luggage abandoned in public spaces.

The broadcast later shifted to another issue in Tokyo's Ueno district, where police recently cracked down on restaurants illegally placing tables and chairs on public roads without permits.

Near JR Ueno Station, reporters observed shopping streets preparing for a local festival while authorities continued monitoring restaurants accused of obstructing sidewalks and emergency access routes. Police conducted a large-scale enforcement operation on May 5th involving around 20 officers, removing tables, chairs, and even signboards from businesses operating beyond permitted areas.

Residents welcomed the crackdown, saying overcrowded sidewalks and outdoor drinking had previously caused safety concerns and near collisions between pedestrians. Business owners who had continued following the rules also complained it was unfair for violators to profit while ignoring regulations.

Former Osaka governor and mayor Toru Hashimoto commented that while outdoor dining is common in European cities such as Paris, Japan maintains stricter standards due to concerns over emergency access and public safety. He said Japanese authorities place significant emphasis on ensuring roads remain clear for firefighters and emergency responders.

Source: KTV NEWS