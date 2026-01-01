Old Building Wall Collapses Onto Taxi

OSAKA, May 11 (News On Japan) - Part of the exterior wall of a commercial building collapsed in Osaka on May 10th, causing a nearby highway signpost to topple onto a taxi in what authorities suspect may have been linked to the building’s aging condition.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the Koraibashi area of Chuo Ward, Osaka, when part of the outer wall of a four-story commercial building gave way. The collapse caused a pillar supporting a sign on the nearby Hanshin Expressway to fall onto a passing taxi.

"The sounds were like bang, bang, bang, then everything started crashing down," the taxi driver said. "Both the passenger and I were shouting. It happened so suddenly. I honestly feel lucky to be alive."

The driver complained of pain in his leg, although police later determined that no injuries had been sustained. A female passenger in the taxi was also unharmed.

Officials said the building had been preparing to carry out measures to address deterioration linked to aging infrastructure.

Source: FNN