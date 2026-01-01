Japan Moves to Counter Fears of AI-Driven Cyberattacks

TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has ordered an urgent response to growing concerns over a new artificial intelligence system developed by U.S.-based Anthropic that could potentially be exploited for cyberattacks targeting financial institutions and critical infrastructure.

The new AI model, known as "Claude Mythos," is said to possess the ability to identify weaknesses in systems that humans have previously overlooked, raising fears that it could be misused in sophisticated cyberattacks.

Experts warn that in a worst-case scenario, the technology could be used to rewrite banking systems, carry out fraudulent money transfers, or steal account information, potentially causing major disruptions to daily life.

In response to the concerns, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed relevant ministers on the morning of May 12th to move quickly on countermeasures. Financial Services Minister Satsuki Katayama announced that a joint public-private working group will be launched on May 14th to discuss response measures.

Katayama said, "I hope the financial industry, IT companies, the government, the Bank of Japan and other parties will deepen working-level discussions so they can share a common understanding of the threats posed by advances in AI technology and consider appropriate responses."

The government said it plans to swiftly compile a package of countermeasures.

Source: TBS