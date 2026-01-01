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Emperor and Empress Visit Student-Run Aquarium in Ehime

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Ehime Prefecture on May 16th ahead of the National Tree-Planting Festival scheduled for May 17th, touring Japan’s only aquarium operated by high school students as part of an extracurricular club activity.

During the visit, the Imperial couple received an explanation about how clownfish and sea anemones protect themselves while living together symbiotically. After hearing the explanation, Empress Masako remarked, "That’s amazing," expressing her admiration.

The Emperor and Empress toured each of the tanks while chatting with students and staff at the aquarium.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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