American Man in Yellow Costume Enters Monkey Enclosure

TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - A disturbance broke out at a zoo in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, on May 17th after a man wearing a yellow costume climbed over a fence and entered a monkey enclosure that has recently attracted attention due to a baby monkey named Punch.

Video footage showed the man wandering around inside the monkey mountain area before being escorted away by zoo staff.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. at the Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Zoo employees restrained the intruder along with another man who was believed to have been filming the incident, and both were handed over to police.

According to investigators, the two men claimed to be American nationals. Police are investigating the case on suspicion of obstructing business operations.

Punch was born at the zoo on July 26th, 2025, but was abandoned shortly after birth by his mother, reportedly a young and inexperienced monkey that may already have been under stress from an unseasonal heatwave.

Zookeepers Kosuke Shikano and Shumpei Miyakoshi stepped in to hand-raise the infant macaque, experimenting with various objects to recreate the comfort of a mother’s fur for the baby to cling to. An IKEA orangutan plush toy ultimately proved effective, and the touching image of the tiny monkey embracing what fans later nicknamed "Orang Mama" quickly went viral online.

Punch was gradually integrated into the monkey troop in January 2026, with many followers closely watching his progress as he learned to socialize, form friendships and gain acceptance among the adults. Zoo officials said the process was not always smooth, as the young macaque was sometimes scolded or tested by other troop members, but his resilience, curiosity and playful nature won over supporters.

Visitors who saw Punch in April 2026 described him as energetic and thriving at nine months old, weighing around 2.5 kilograms. By then, he had become an active member of the troop, often seen playing with other monkeys and jumping onto the shoulders of his caretakers. Although he was no longer constantly carrying the orangutan plush toy that first made him famous, supporters viewed that as a sign that he had finally found comfort and security within the group.

Source: TBS