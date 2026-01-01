Police Probe Widens in Tochigi Robbery-Murder Case

TOCHIGI, May 17 (News On Japan) - A 28-year-old man believed to have directed a deadly robbery attack in Kamimikawa, Tochigi Prefecture, was arrested at Haneda Airport as police continue investigating the murder of a woman killed during a home invasion.

The case entered its fourth day on May 17th, with police having already arrested four teenage boys suspected of carrying out the crime, along with the alleged ringleader. Authorities have also secured custody of a 25-year-old woman believed to have been involved in directing the operation.

Reporting from the investigative headquarters at Shimotsuke Police Station, Fuji TV reporter Ayumi Yaezawa said investigators attributed the rapid succession of arrests to intensive questioning of the four suspects and extensive analysis of security camera footage.

All four alleged perpetrators are 16 years old. Investigators noted that some of them drove vehicles despite being below the legal driving age, suggesting the crime may have been poorly organized to the extent that even a dedicated getaway driver could not be arranged.

Police said some of the suspects told investigators that there were individuals among the group they had "met for the first time," while others have denied the allegations altogether. Authorities also said the relationship between a teenage suspect from Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, arrested on May 16th, and the other three boys remains unclear.

Investigators are also examining a possible connection to a burglary at the home of the victim Toyama's second son in April. Police believe the method of entry resembled that used in the recent robbery-murder, and documents containing information about the family home were reportedly stolen during the earlier break-in.

Police suspect that multiple people may have been involved in orchestrating the crime and are continuing efforts to uncover the full picture behind the attack.

Source: FNN