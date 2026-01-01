Gifu Woman Arrested Over Fatal Hit-and-Run of American Man

GIFU, May 18 (News On Japan) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested following a fatal hit-and-run incident in Ginan Town, Gifu Prefecture, that claimed the life of a 59-year-old American man, with the driver partially denying the allegations, telling police she didn't think it was a person.

Police said Nanae Senoo, a part-time worker living in Ginan Town, is suspected of striking Hickey Junior William Paul, an American residing in Gifu City, with her vehicle shortly after midnight on May 16th before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said they identified Senoo through an examination of nearby security camera footage and parked vehicles in the surrounding area before arresting her on suspicion of hit-and-run.

Source: CBC