Heavy Smoke Engulfs Dotonbori After Morning Blaze

OSAKA, May 18 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out near Osaka's Dotonbori district on Monday morning, burning four buildings including restaurants, with nearby residents describing thick smoke that made it difficult to breathe, although no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred at a three-story restaurant building in Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka, with firefighters receiving an emergency call from a passerby shortly after 7 a.m. reporting that flames were coming from the first floor.

According to police and fire authorities, the blaze was mostly extinguished about two and a half hours later, but approximately 350 square meters across four buildings, including the restaurant where the fire started, were damaged.

A man living nearby said, "After evacuating residents, within less than five minutes the smoke had become so thick that you could barely see around you. It was hard even to breathe."

Police and firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Source: YOMIURI