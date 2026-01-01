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Reserved Seating Only on Nozomi Shinkansen During Three-Day Weekends

NAGOYA, May 21 (News On Japan) - The Nozomi service on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines, which has already switched to all-reserved seating during extended holiday periods such as the year-end and New Year break, will also operate with reserved seats only on three-day weekends from October this fiscal year.

Nozomi trains have been operated with all seats reserved during peak travel periods including the year-end and New Year holidays, Golden Week, and the Obon summer holiday, when passenger demand is concentrated.

JR Central announced on May 21st that the policy will be expanded this fiscal year to Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays that form three-day weekends from October onward, including the Sports Day holiday in October and Labor Thanksgiving Day in November.

The company said there have been cases even during three-day weekends in which demand for reserved seats could not be met during peak hours, while platforms also became crowded. JR Central said it will consider how to operate the system from next fiscal year onward after reviewing conditions through March.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE

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