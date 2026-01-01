USJ Introduces Vibration Guide Service

OSAKA, May 22 (News On Japan) - Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has begun renting out a wayfinding device for visually impaired visitors, becoming the first theme park in Japan to introduce the technology.

The wayfinding device combines a thin unit attached to the user's shoe with a smartphone app. After a destination is selected, the device communicates directions, including which way to proceed and when to turn, through vibrations at the user's feet.

USJ has begun offering the device for rent to visually impaired guests.

At a trial session held on May 22nd, participants who ordinarily rely on guide dogs tried wearing the device and tested how it felt to navigate with the unfamiliar system.

The device is available for rent at 1,000 yen per day, and is believed to be the first such service introduced at a theme park in Japan.

Source: YOMIURI