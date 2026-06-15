Nikkei Soars Past 69,000 for First Time as U.S.-Iran Deal Lifts Markets

TOKYO - The Nikkei Stock Average surged more than 3,000 points in morning trading on June 15, climbing above the 69,000 mark for the first time and setting a new intraday record as investors reacted positively to a peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

The benchmark index rose sharply from the opening bell, surpassing its previous intraday high of 68,786 set on June 3 before extending gains beyond 3,000 points and entering the 69,000 range for the first time.

Investor sentiment improved after the United States and Iran reached an agreement on a memorandum aimed at ending hostilities, raising hopes for a reduction in tensions in the Middle East. The development eased concerns about a deterioration in corporate earnings and prompted broad-based buying across the Tokyo market.

A key factor behind the rally was a sharp decline in oil prices. In the New York oil market, futures for West Texas Intermediate crude, the international benchmark, fell roughly 5% from the end of last week to the low 80-dollar-per-barrel range. Earlier, crude futures had briefly dropped to around 80 dollars per barrel following news of the U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

The market's advance was also supported by continued expectations for growth in the artificial intelligence sector, which have been a major driver of recent stock gains.

Despite the strong rally, some market participants cautioned that uncertainty remains. While acknowledging the positive impact of the agreement, they noted that details of the final settlement have yet to be fully disclosed and said additional confirmation will be needed before assessing its long-term implications.

The Nikkei's rise marked another milestone in Japan's stock market, reflecting investor optimism over both technological growth prospects and the potential easing of geopolitical risks that have weighed on global markets.

Source: TBS