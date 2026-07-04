Mos Burger Wins Customers With Budget and Premium Menus

TOKYO - Mos Food Services, operator of the Japan-born hamburger chain Mos Burger, is riding a strong recovery, with sales surpassing 100 billion yen for the first time in the year ended March 2026 and both revenue and profit reaching record highs.

Japan’s hamburger market has been expanding rapidly, supported by strong demand for both major chains and higher-end gourmet burgers. Burger King, the industry’s third-largest player, has grown from 77 outlets to 371 over the past seven years, drawing customers with its flame-grilled Whopper and large portions. McDonald’s Japan, the market leader, posted record sales of 416.6 billion yen last year.

Mos Burger, ranked second in the industry, has also benefited from the broader boom. Its stores remain busy at lunchtime, with customers citing the chain’s handmade feel, generous use of vegetables and healthier image as reasons for returning.

The company’s resurgence marks a sharp turnaround from the early 2000s, when it struggled during Japan’s deflationary period. McDonald’s pushed a low-price strategy at the time, cutting the price of its hamburger to as low as 59 yen, while Mos refused to join the discounting race. That decision left Mos with an image of being relatively expensive and contributed to weak earnings. In 2004, a Big Mac cost 260 yen, while the standard Mos Burger was priced at 300 yen.

That price gap has since narrowed and even reversed in some cases as raw material costs rose across the industry. A Big Mac has climbed above 500 yen, while Mos has also raised prices. Customers now say McDonald’s feels more expensive than before, making Mos seem less like an unusually high-priced option.

Price, however, is only one reason behind Mos Burger’s recent strength. Under President Eisuke Nakamura, who took office in 2016, the company has pushed an aggressive strategy aimed at increasing points of contact with customers. Nakamura has introduced a wide range of products, from multiple shrimp burgers released at the same time to a 6,000 yen eel rice burger developed through a Japanese restaurant-style approach.

One of the company’s key strategies is what it calls price gradation, offering products across a broad range of price points from everyday items to small luxuries. In one recent campaign, Mos sold three shrimp-based burgers at different price levels, including its regular shrimp cutlet burger, a limited-time avocado shrimp cutlet burger and the limited-quantity shrimp fry burger priced at 780 yen, featuring two large pieces of fried shrimp.

The idea behind the lineup is to capture customers whose spending behavior has split during a period of weak economic sentiment and inflation. Some customers want lower-priced items, while others are willing to pay more for premium products. Mos aims to serve both groups by ensuring that each price band has a corresponding product.

The strategy extends beyond shrimp burgers. Mos has placed standard items in regular price ranges, domestic beef products in premium categories and Japanese Black wagyu items in ultra-premium categories. The company says customers may choose cheaper items before payday, then opt for a small luxury when they have more room to spend, with Mos providing choices for both occasions.

Another pillar of Nakamura’s strategy has been a shift toward product development based more closely on customer feedback. Since its founding, Mos has created distinctive products, including the original Mos Burger topped with meat sauce and tomato, the teriyaki burger, which the chain says it was the first to sell in Japan, and the rice burger launched in 1987, which became a hit by using rice patties instead of bread buns.

Those earlier products were largely born from internal ideas. Nakamura concluded that simply developing what the company believed was delicious was no longer enough to meet changing customer needs. He integrated the previously independent product development division into the marketing division, shifting the company toward a system in which customer demand shapes menu creation.

One example was an avocado burger released with a 100% domestic beef patty larger than usual. The product targeted female customers, but feedback showed that many found it too large. The following year, Mos reduced the size of the meat and lowered the price, turning the product into a major hit.

The company says clearly defining each product’s target customer has made decision-making easier for developers. When teams face uncertainty, they can return to the question of who the product is for and what that customer wants.

Mos Burger’s business is also supported by its franchise network. Of the chain’s 1,305 stores nationwide, more than 80% are franchised. At a meeting of franchise owners in Saitama Prefecture in late May, Nakamura told operators that as the World Cup approaches, Mos also hopes to become a company capable of competing globally.

The record results reflect a combination of industry tailwinds, rising acceptance of higher burger prices and Mos Burger’s effort to offer both affordable choices and premium indulgences. By avoiding a single-price identity and broadening its menu across everyday and luxury categories, the chain is positioning itself to attract a wider range of customers in a changing market.

Source: テレ東BIZ