Docomo Bank to Begin Services in August, Aiming for 1,500 Branches

TOKYO - NTT Docomo will begin offering banking services under the new "Docomo Bank" brand in August, with plans to build a network of more than 1,500 locations by fiscal 2030, far exceeding the branch networks of Japan's major banks.

NTT Docomo Financial Group, a financial services company established on July 1, announced the plan at a news conference in Tokyo.

Customers will be able to open bank accounts and seek advice on loans and other financial products at Docomo mobile phone shops beginning in August.

By fiscal 2030, the company aims to provide banking services at more than 1,000 Docomo shops and operate at least 500 bank franchise locations, creating a combined network of more than 1,500 outlets.