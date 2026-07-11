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One of Japan’s Largest Stag Beetles Goes on Sale in Kyoto

Jul 11, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - A welfare facility in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, has begun preparations to sell about 220 giant stag beetles, one of Japan’s largest species, from July 13.

The beetles, known for their large jaws and glossy black bodies, have been raised at a life care facility in the city as part of vocational training for residents. Around this time each year, the facility sorts the insects by size and other characteristics after spending about a year raising them, before preparing them for sale.

The facility said it successfully bred about 220 beetles this year, more than double last year’s figure, after putting greater effort into temperature control and other aspects of care.

"Staff and users worked together as one, and we were able to hatch more beetles than last year," said Ryo Iwamoto of the Shinai life care facility. "We are very much looking forward to seeing them reach customers."

The giant stag beetles will be sold from July 13 at the facility’s shop and online, with sales ending once stocks run out.

Source: YOMIURI

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