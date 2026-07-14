'Crazy' Yakuza Arrested Over Kabukicho Ice Pick Robbery

TOKYO - A 37-year-old gang member known in Tokyo's Kabukicho district by the nickname "Crazy" has been arrested on suspicion of robbing and injuring a teenage girl near Shinjuku Station after threatening her with what appeared to be an ice pick.

Ryuji Okoshi, a member of an organized crime group, was arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury. As he was being escorted out of Shinjuku Police Station, Okoshi shouted at reporters, saying, "What are you filming? Hey! What are you filming? Don't film me without permission!"

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in April 2026 at a plaza in front of the east exit of Shinjuku Station.

According to police, Okoshi became involved in a dispute with a teenage girl who had come to Tokyo and was among the so-called Toyoko kids, young people who gather around the Toyoko area of Kabukicho. He allegedly slapped the girl in the face and then pressed an object resembling an ice pick against her stomach, threatening her by saying, "I might stab you."

Okoshi is suspected of taking the girl's backpack, which contained a mobile phone, cash and other items, and causing her injury by making her fall.

Police said Okoshi was known in the Toyoko area of Kabukicho as "Crazy."

During questioning, Okoshi reportedly said, "I will talk after consulting with my lawyer."

Okoshi has been arrested three times since April 2026 in connection with stimulant-related cases and other matters. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating additional allegations, including suspicions that he had multiple girls use stimulants.

Source: テレ東BIZ