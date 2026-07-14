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Wild Boar Attack in Aichi Caught on Film

Jul 14, 2026 | News On Japan

AICHI - A wild boar repeatedly charged at a man on the grounds of a food service company in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on July 13, injuring two people before being captured about an hour and a half later.

Footage taken at the company site showed the boar running straight toward the man at high speed. The man tried to flee from the sudden attack, but as he backed away, he fell backward, and the animal continued to charge at him persistently.

Another man who heard the commotion rushed over carrying a handcart and fought back, eventually managing to drive the boar away.

An employee of the food service company said, "When it attacked our employee, it was really violent. It was jumping at him."

Two men, an employee of the company and a contractor who regularly visits the site, were injured, including bites to the palms of their hands.

The boar was captured about an hour and a half after the footage was taken at an intersection roughly 750 meters away by a group of about 10 people, including police officers. It was later killed.

Source: FNN

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